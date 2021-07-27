Brokerages Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

ZYNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

ZYNE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 29,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.47. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 268,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 54,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.