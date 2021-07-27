Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 47,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 278,388 shares.The stock last traded at $83.23 and had previously closed at $83.48.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 21.4% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 815,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,912,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $756,000.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

