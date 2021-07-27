180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $168.38. 370,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

