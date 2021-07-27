180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 249,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.4% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 602,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

