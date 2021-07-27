Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Stryker stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.68. 18,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

