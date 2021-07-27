Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 4,121 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 308,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $68.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

