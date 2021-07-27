UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.24. The stock had a trading volume of 75,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,208. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

