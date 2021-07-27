Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 658,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 14,781,638 shares.The stock last traded at $184.83 and had previously closed at $191.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $492.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

