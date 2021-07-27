Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,638 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.1% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.68. The company had a trading volume of 118,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,067. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

