Brokerages Set Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Target Price at $5.10

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 6,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,655. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 over the last three months. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

