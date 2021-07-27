Analysts Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Target Price at $26.75

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.