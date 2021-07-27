Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of HKMPF remained flat at $$35.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.32. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

