Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $2,471,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.70. The stock had a trading volume of 304,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.