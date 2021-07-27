Clever DeFi (CLVA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $897.00

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $689,907.43 and approximately $897.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,765.00 or 0.99368296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00813743 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 919,004 coins and its circulating supply is 909,582 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

