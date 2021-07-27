Slow Capital Inc. Buys 3,413 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,274,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $106.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

