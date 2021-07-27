iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1,869.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. 227,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,317,839. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

