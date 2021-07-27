Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 68,907 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,982 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 68,907 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $45,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,394,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.01.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 92,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

