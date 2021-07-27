Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.71-7.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.710-$7.790 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $197.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.86.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

