Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Nomad Foods reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 7,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,614. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 273,413 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

