TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$144.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$144.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.91.

Get TFI International alerts:

TSE TFII traded up C$8.67 on Tuesday, reaching C$140.13. The company had a trading volume of 447,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$115.45. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$53.08 and a 12 month high of C$145.46.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$2,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,670,408. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 in the last 90 days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.