TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$144.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$144.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.91.
TSE TFII traded up C$8.67 on Tuesday, reaching C$140.13. The company had a trading volume of 447,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$115.45. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$53.08 and a 12 month high of C$145.46.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.