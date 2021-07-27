Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

HXL traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $59.12. 14,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,913. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.48 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

