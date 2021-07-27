Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Danaher by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,265. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.53.

DHR stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $291.20. 58,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,885. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $293.13. The firm has a market cap of $207.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

