Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%.

NRIM traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,993. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

