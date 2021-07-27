Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post $174.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the highest is $174.60 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $153.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.80 million to $696.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $690.80 million, with estimates ranging from $689.60 million to $692.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,416. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

