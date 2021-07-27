Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.74 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.93. 19,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $108.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.77.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,362 shares of company stock worth $19,745,504 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

