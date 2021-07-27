Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $77.77. The company had a trading volume of 293,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,151. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

