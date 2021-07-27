Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

LRCX stock traded down $15.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $624.85. 18,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $630.28. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.