13,123 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.16. 11,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.82. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

