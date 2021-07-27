Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,760 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

