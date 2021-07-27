tru Independence LLC Sells 243 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

tru Independence LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 43.3% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Fiserv by 34.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.66. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

