Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes $244,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $210.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.99. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

