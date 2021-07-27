3,296 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,839 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.17. The stock had a trading volume of 40,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,739. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

