MEMBERS Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $100.04. 84,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,100. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

