Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.710-$2.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.90 million.Repligen also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.71-2.78 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.25.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $16.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,204. Repligen has a 1 year low of $135.23 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

