National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%.

NYSE NBHC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. 570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.98. National Bank has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Get National Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.