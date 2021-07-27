Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.70. Matador Resources posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,533.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.52.

MTDR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

