CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

A number of research firms have commented on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $401,496.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at $38,990,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,959. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.92. 943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.90.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. On average, analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

