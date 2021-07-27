BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives $30.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth about $50,052,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 18.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $25.39. 19,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.24.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

