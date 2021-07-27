MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 12.3%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84. 60,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 555,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,347,000 after buying an additional 2,325,350 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after buying an additional 3,203,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,580,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after buying an additional 197,329 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 5,893.4% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after buying an additional 2,946,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 164,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

