Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $774,701,000 after acquiring an additional 388,682 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $413.54 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $390.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

