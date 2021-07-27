Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Hold

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $556.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

INTU traded down $10.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,412. The stock has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a 1-year low of $290.46 and a 1-year high of $532.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.