Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 732.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.93. The stock had a trading volume of 261,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.99. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

