Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,639. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $130.49 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,074,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.