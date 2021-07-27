Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Community Bank System stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.90. 665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

