Insider Buying: Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Robert Stuart Angus acquired 90,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,396,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,005,646.64.
SMN traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.55. 10,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.06.
Sun Summit Minerals Company Profile
