Insider Buying: Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Robert Stuart Angus acquired 90,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,396,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,005,646.64.

SMN traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.55. 10,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.06.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of approximately 33,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia.

