Alphacat (ACAT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Alphacat has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $91,120.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00102139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00126487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,763.01 or 1.00101147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00817174 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.