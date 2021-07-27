Smartshare (SSP) Trading 6.8% Higher This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $534,612.89 and $6,345.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

