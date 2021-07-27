Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.59.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $45.47. 626,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 439.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,997 shares of company stock worth $18,922,649 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

