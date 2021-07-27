14,666 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Bought by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,545,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of PCT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.