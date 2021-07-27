Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,653,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 63.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 223,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,082,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.18. 30,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,556. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $533.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.48. The company has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.